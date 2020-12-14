NY Developer Says Firm Dropped Ball In Creditor Lawsuits

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- A New York real estate developer is blaming its counsel for financial losses resulting from allegedly botched lawsuits against two former venture partners who failed to pay back millions of dollars in debts tied to a 2015 property deal, according to a summons filed Friday in New York Supreme Court. Adam Weis of Weis Group Inc., an investment company developing prime properties in Soho and the West Village — 30 Thompson St. and 9 Minetta St. — into luxury condominiums, sued boutique Rheem Bell & Freeman LLP for at least $10 million, claiming its incompetence led to the losses. Weis said...

