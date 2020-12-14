Domino's Pizza Drivers Deliver FLSA Suit To Franchisees

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- Domino's Pizza Inc. franchisees broke federal and state labor law by not reimbursing delivery drivers for all expenses, drivers claimed in a proposed collective and class action in Oklahoma federal court. In a lawsuit filed Friday, former Domino's delivery worker Brandon Darcy claimed that New Vision Pizza LLC and its related entities that own and/or operate franchise locations in Oklahoma and Texas reimbursed drivers so little for expenses that they ended up earning less than minimum wage, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Oklahoma labor law. "Because defendants paid their drivers a gross hourly wage at precisely, or...

