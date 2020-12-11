Peloton Videos Aren't Accessible For Deaf Users, Suit Says

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- Peloton doesn't provide closed captioning for its workout videos, a flaw that makes it difficult for deaf and hard-of-hearing users to reap the benefits of the exercise company's membership and violates their civil rights, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in New York state court. New York City resident Phillip Sullivan Jr. said in his complaint that Peloton's app has access barriers that make it hard for deaf individuals, like himself, to reasonably access its content. In particular, the app lacks closed-captioning, which is key for people like Sullivan to understand what's going on in the videos, he said....

