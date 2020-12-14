Chile Chemical Co. To Pay $62.5M In Bribery Coverup Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 2:30 PM EST) -- A certified class of investors has reached a $62.5 million deal to resolve their claims Chilean chemical company Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA falsely proclaimed its legal compliance while making improper payments to Chilean politicians. Institutional investor and class representative the Council of the Borough of South Tyneside — which is acting in its capacity as the administering authority of the Tyne and Wear Pension Fund — asked a New York federal court Friday for preliminary approval of a $62.5 million cash settlement with SQM. The deal would end claims that the Chilean company defrauded investors for the better...

