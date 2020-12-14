Uber Tells 1st Circ. Amicus Is Irrelevant In Driver Status Row

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- Uber told the First Circuit it can disregard an amicus brief labor groups representing some 50,000 drivers filed last month, telling the appeals court the filing relied on "inadmissible" evidence that doesn't support their call to make the ride-hailing giant classify drivers as employees. In a brief filed on Friday, Uber Technologies Inc. told the appeals court panel that the labor groups including the Boston Independent Drivers Guild provided no information that could support the reversal of a lower-court decision that denied an injunction deeming the company's drivers as employees rather than independent contractors. "They present arguments this court lacks jurisdiction...

