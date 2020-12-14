Immigrants Push To Stop U.S. Marshals From Arresting Them

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- A proposed class of immigrants on Friday called for Washington, D.C.'s federal district court to make a final judgment preventing U.S. marshals in D.C. Superior Court from arresting and detaining them for civil immigration offenses, saying that only Immigration and Customs Enforcement has the authority to take such action without a warrant. Represented under the lead plaintiff's moniker "N.S.," the possible class requested a summary judgment on the matter from the capital city's U.S. District Court, according to a Friday motion that became publicly available Saturday. The class argued that the same district court had determined twice before in preliminary injunction...

