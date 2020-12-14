Drugmakers Call Zantac MDL 'Shotgun Pleadings'

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- Drugmakers ensnared in the multidistrict litigation over heartburn medication Zantac rattled off a litany of problems with the plaintiffs' claims to a Florida federal judge on Monday, calling them "shotgun pleadings" that improperly lump together all defendants and fail to allege injury. In the first half of a two-day videoconference hearing on various motions to dismiss, the drugmakers said the suits — which accuse both brand-name drug and generic-drug makers, retailers, distributors and others of failing to warn of a cancer-causing chemical in Zantac and its generic equivalent ranitidine — fail to link individual named plaintiffs with specific defendants' actions....

