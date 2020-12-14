Uber Says Drivers Must Arbitrate Misclassification Claims

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Uber drivers must arbitrate their wage and hour claims, the ride-hailing company argued in New York federal court, fighting back allegations that it misclassified and denied the drivers minimum wage, overtime pay and business expenses. In a motion to compel arbitration and strike class allegations on Friday, Uber argued that the drivers had agreed to arbitration as part of a license agreement they accepted and that they do not fit an exemption for transportation workers to Federal Arbitration Act requirements. "There is no other work for the court to do but compel arbitration," Uber said in its motion. "This case does...

