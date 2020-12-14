Ex-Cruise Ship Workers Eye Deal Over COVID-19 Claims

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A Bahamas cruise ship operator has submitted a motion to force a former employee to arbitrate claims that he was denied severance pay owed to him after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the cruise industry earlier this year, although settlement negotiations between the parties remain ongoing. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line told a Florida court Friday that Dragan Janicijevic, a Serbian man who worked as a casino dealer on board the Grand Classica, is bound by his contract to arbitrate the claims contained in his proposed class action. Janicijevic is seeking to represent some 276 of his former colleagues who were transferred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS