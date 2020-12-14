E-Commerce Giant Wish To Lead 11 IPOs In Year's Final Rush

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Venture-backed e-commerce startup Wish leads a packed lineup of 11 companies expected to go public this week to raise more than $2.9 billion combined, tapping the services of 18 law firms, in what could be the last IPO rush before 2020 ends. The busy schedule of listings is set to follow a robust prior week in which 10 operating companies went public, led by smash debuts by home-rental giant Airbnb Inc. and food delivery app DoorDash Inc, which raised more than $3 billion each at higher-than-expected valuations. Despite the momentum, the robust IPO market may be hitting speed bumps. Two large...

