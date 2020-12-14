FCC Asked To OK Robotic Lawnmower's Spectrum Use

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission should give a robotic lawnmower permission to operate at a higher power level than normally allowed so it can be smarter about avoiding collisions and detecting obstacles, the agency has been told. Swedish outdoor power equipment maker Husqvarna's request was made public Thursday. In it, the company makes its case for a rule waiver that would allow it to run its robotic lawnmower at higher power levels in the 60-64 GHz band. The company said the waiver would allow it to "provide the home gardening industry with sensing solutions that increases the safety by detecting and avoiding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS