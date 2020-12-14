Texas Panel Reinstates $1M Jury Award In Car Crash Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel has reinstated a $1 million verdict in a car crash case after reducing it to $200,000 earlier this year, saying upon reconsideration that a trial court correctly allowed the plaintiff to increase the maximum damages listed in his petition to fit the verdict. A three-justice Fifth Court of Appeals panel found Friday that Alfonso Felipe Mejia Arcos was in fact entitled to a $1.2 million jury verdict. The court said the argument he raised in a July 31 motion to have the full court hear his case changed the judges' opinion. The panel had previously held on...

