Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Justices' Goldman Review May Finally Offer Class Cert. Clarity

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's forthcoming review of a closely watched investor action against Goldman Sachs is poised to provide some long-overdue clarity on how defendants can challenge class certification.

The high court agreed last week to review the Second Circuit's April split ruling that Goldman had not been able to disprove that its allegedly misleading statements about avoiding conflicts of interest helped keep its stock price artificially inflated.

Goldman contends that it has proven investors did not rely its generic statements about being conflict-free, and that the appellate panel incorrectly came to the opposite conclusion because it declined to consider the generic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!