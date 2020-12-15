Justices' Goldman Review May Finally Offer Class Cert. Clarity

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's forthcoming review of a closely watched investor action against Goldman Sachs is poised to provide some long-overdue clarity on how defendants can challenge class certification. The high court agreed last week to review the Second Circuit's April split ruling that Goldman had not been able to disprove that its allegedly misleading statements about avoiding conflicts of interest helped keep its stock price artificially inflated. Goldman contends that it has proven investors did not rely its generic statements about being conflict-free, and that the appellate panel incorrectly came to the opposite conclusion because it declined to consider the generic...

