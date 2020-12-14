FTC Presses Facebook, Amazon On Data Privacy Practices

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has directed Facebook, Amazon, TikTok and six other social media services to produce information about their data gathering and advertising practices, and to detail how these policies affect children and teens, the agency announced Monday in launching a sweeping inquiry that Republican Commissioner Noah Phillips declined to back. FTC commissioners who voted to probe the companies' data practices said doing so was more necessary than ever given that more people are spending time online during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) The commission voted 4-1 to initiate its fact-finding mission by sending orders to Facebook Inc., Amazon.com...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS