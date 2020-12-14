Workers Will Drop FLSA Claim From UPS Class Action

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- A group of former UPS workers told a New York federal judge on Monday they are withdrawing six counts of their sprawling class and collective action alleging the company violated a slew of state and federal labor and civil rights laws, as UPS seeks to have their case thrown out entirely. The counts the workers will drop from their lawsuit include those alleging overtime pay violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act as well as violations of New York State labor laws concerning timely pay and so-called spread of hours premium pay. In addition to dropping some of the counts, the...

