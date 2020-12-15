'Serious Violations' By Google Warrant New Trial, Gilstrap Told

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- Personalized Media Communications has asked for a retrial after a Texas federal jury found that Google LLC's YouTube division didn't infringe four of its video programming patents, saying Google's "serious violations" of the district court's orders during the trial warrant a do-over. Patent-licensing company PMC told U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in a filing Monday that Google contradicted the court's claim constructions, disregarded a court order barring commentary on the lack of witnesses and denigrated the patents to sway the jury against PMC's bid for $183 million in damages. "A new trial, held in accordance with the rules laid down by...

