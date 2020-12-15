Netflix Told To Stop Casting Viacom Execs In Senior Roles

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- A California judge says Netflix must stop poaching Viacom executives who have long-term employment contracts, rejecting the movie streaming giant's argument that the rival media company failed to establish an unfair competition claim. The Superior Court case, one of several involving alleged poaching by Netflix of senior company officials in the entertainment industry, wrapped up Monday when Judge Jon R. Takasugi granted Viacom's request for summary adjudication. Viacom, now ViacomCBS Inc. following a 2019 merger, claims in the state court suit that it suffered an economic injury when Momita Sengupta broke her employment contract to work at Netflix and is entitled...

