Motorola Rival Fights To Overturn $346M Asset Freeze In UK

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 2:51 PM GMT) -- Chinese radio manufacturer Hytera urged an appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a $345.7 million U.K. freezing order won by Motorola to satisfy a U.S. judgment on theft of trade secrets, arguing that the decision relied on inadmissible evidence of alleged threats made during confidential settlement talks. Hytera's lawyer Charles Béar told the Court of Appeal in London that there is a "credible dispute" between Hytera and Motorola. That dispute is over threats that Hytera allegedly made during settlement discussions about removing assets to frustrate Motorola's enforcement of an unacceptable judgment that meant the evidence should not have been admitted, Béar...

