Biggest Environmental Rules Of 2020

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:06 PM EST) -- The Trump administration in 2020 brought big-ticket environmental regulations to the finish line, revamping how the federal government implements the Clean Water Act, how it conducts reviews for infrastructure projects and how the country manages coal ash waste. After getting off to a very slow start in 2017 and the first half of 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies picked up steam as the Trump administration got its footing. And as his tenure in the White House closes, they've completed most of the regulatory changes they had prioritized — largely rollbacks of Obama-era rules and other deregulatory efforts....

