NYC Calls HomeAway's $1.5M Atty Fee Request 'Excessive'

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- The city of New York on Tuesday pushed back on rental listing platform HomeAway's request for attorney fees in a dispute over a 2018 city ordinance requiring detailed monthly reports on home-share customers, saying the company's ask is "excessive." HomeAway, as of this year Vrbo.com, sought $1.5 million in fees on Oct. 9, shortly after U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer dismissed its case as moot in light of a settlement between the city and Airbnb, which had also challenged Local Law 146. The settlement eliminated and narrowed certain aspects of the law, court records show. New York City emphasized Airbnb's...

