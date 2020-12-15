'Varsity Blues' Coaches, Admins Heading For Nov. Trial

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Three university coaches and one athletics administrator facing charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme will face trial in November 2021, a federal judge said Monday. In a brief docket entry, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani set a Nov. 15, 2021, start date for the multi-defendant trial, one of two in the sprawling case. Prosecutors and defense attorneys had proposed a trial in November or December, noting that COVID-19 vaccines are expected be widely available by then. The four defendants are former University of Southern California official Donna Heinel, USC's former water polo coach Jovan Vavic, Wake Forest University's former...

