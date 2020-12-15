Gibson, Cleary Guide $550M Welltower-Wafra Real Estate JV

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Health care real estate investment trust Welltower, led by Gibson Dunn, has teamed up with Cleary Gottlieb-counseled investment management firm Wafra to form a $550 million joint venture that will own 24 properties across more than a dozen states, the companies announced Tuesday. Entities affiliated with New York-based Wafra Inc. will own 80% of the venture, while Welltower Inc. will own the remaining 20%, the companies said. The properties are located across Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, Minnesota and beyond. "Wafra is pleased to launch this partnership with Welltower, whom we regard as a premier owner-operator...

