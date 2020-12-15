Fashion Mogul Nygard Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 2:35 PM EST) -- Embattled fashion mogul Peter J. Nygard has been arrested in Canada to face racketeering and sex trafficking charges in the U.S., federal prosecutors said Tuesday, unsealing a nine-count indictment alleging a "decades-long pattern of criminal conduct" across multiple countries. Nygard was arrested Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, by Canadian authorities at the request of federal prosecutors, the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said in a statement Tuesday. The nine-count indictment mirrors allegations of 57 women in an ongoing civil suit accusing Nygard of rape and sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege Nygard lured dozens of women and underage girls to his Bahamian mansion and...

