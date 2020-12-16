10th Circ. Says Memes Can Be Admitted In Prostitution Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's decision to admit six memes that reference pimping culture in a trial against a Houston man who was convicted by a jury for facilitating prostitution. In an 18-page decision on Monday, a three-judge panel unanimously found that the memes entered against Melvin Roshard Alfred, who went by the name "King Maybach" on the social media website known as "Tagged," were admissible as intrinsic evidence because they helped portray his "brand." "Because all of these images were available on Mr. Alfred's Tagged account to those he sought to recruit, the district court did not...

