DOJ Opioid Leader Flays Pharmacies In Enforcement Vow

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:40 PM EST) -- Many pharmacies have ignored their legal duty to prevent the diversion of narcotic painkillers for illicit uses, and related enforcement actions are likely in 2021, one of the U.S. Department of Justice's top opioid attorneys said Tuesday. Daniel Feith, a deputy assistant attorney general overseeing the DOJ's Consumer Protection Branch, made the comments during a keynote address at the Food and Drug Law Institute's annual enforcement conference for the pharmaceutical industry. The remarks signaled that the federal government will continue to broaden its opioid enforcement beyond drug manufacturers and distributors. "The Consumer Protection Branch is also going after unlawful actions by...

