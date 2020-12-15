Biden To Pick Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a source familiar with the matter and media reports. If confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would help spearhead the incoming administration's plans to rebuild the nation's infrastructure by modernizing highways, roads and bridges, and investing in climate resilience, electric vehicles, mass transit and high-speed rail. As transportation secretary, Buttigieg would oversee a sprawling agency with an approximately $87 billion budget that's responsible for overseeing the safety of the nation's highways, railroads, pipelines, interstate trucking, shipping...

