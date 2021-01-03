65 Names To Watch When Biden Picks Circuit Judges

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden will take office with just one or two vacancies on the nation's appeals courts after a Republican drive to reshape the judiciary, but more than a third of the nearly 180 circuit judges are eligible to retire. After surveying dozens of appellate advocates and experts around the country, Law360 has identified 65 people Biden is likely to consider naming circuit judges. The list includes jurists on federal and state courts, experienced appellate lawyers and some law professors. Many are federal district judges appointed by President Barack Obama, as presidents often elevate trial judges chosen by predecessors from the...

