Apple, Broadcom Urge Fed. Circ. To Nix Caltech's $1.1B IP Win

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Apple and Broadcom have asked the Federal Circuit to reverse the California Institute of Technology's $1.1 billion jury trial win over data transmission patents, saying the "case was filled with error at every turn." In a brief filed Monday, Apple and Broadcom said the infringement judgment rests upon "multiple legal errors," including the district court's adoption of an erroneous claim construction at the last minute during trial. The pair said they were also wrongly barred from presenting any defenses they could have raised in failed bids to invalidate the patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which they said prohibited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS