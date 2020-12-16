Top UK Court Clears The Way For Heathrow Expansion

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 10:15 AM GMT) -- Britain's highest court cleared the runway on Wednesday for London's Heathrow Airport expansion plans, ruling that the government had appropriately considered the country's global climate change commitments. The decision by the Supreme Court in London to clear the way for Heathrow Airport expansion plans was unanimous, justices said. (iStock) The Supreme Court in London unanimously decided to overturn an earlier decision blocking plans to build another runway, rejecting arguments that the Secretary of State had improperly ignored the country's commitments to the Paris climate agreement in clearing the expansion. "This court holds that the Secretary of State acted rationally and in...

