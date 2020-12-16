Ticket Seller Gets Ill. Finger Scan Suit Paused For Appeals

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted online ticket seller Vivid Seats' bid to pause a lawsuit claiming it unlawfully collects and uses employees' biometric information as the state and federal appellate courts consider two issues that could affect the case. U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama said a stay is warranted in former Vivid Seats employee Samuel Donets' proposed class action because two impending state appellate decisions in Tims v. Black Horse Carriers and Marion v. Ring Container Technologies LLC, which will determine the applicable statute of limitations for Biometric Information Privacy Act claims, "could be dispositive" of Donets' case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS