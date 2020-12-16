NCAA Amateurism On The Line As Top Court Takes Pay Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday waded into the contentious debate over NCAA limits on compensation and benefits for college athletes, signaling it may decide once and for all how and even whether the organization can define amateurism in college sports. The potentially seismic move follows nearly a decade of litigation in California over whether the NCAA's self-defined version of amateurism violates federal antitrust law and amid a wider social and legal debate about the rights of college athletes. Most recently, the Ninth Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that opened the door for education-related benefits such as cash academic achievement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS