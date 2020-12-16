Green Groups Ask 9th Circ. Not To Restore XL Pipeline Permit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- Keystone XL pipeline developer TC Energy's argument that the vacatur of a nationwide permit will cause construction delays and extra costs isn't enough to merit reinstating the permit, environmental groups have told the Ninth Circuit. The Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and others on Tuesday slammed the effort by the developer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Montana to reinstate use of the Nationwide Permit 12 for the project, claiming that they were making a mockery of Endangered Species Act protections. They said that arguments of speculative harms weren't enough to subvert...

