Ex-Theranos CEO, Feds Spar Over Atty-Client Privilege

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and prosecutors fought before a California magistrate judge Wednesday over the standard for deciding whether Holmes had an individual attorney-client relationship with Theranos' counsel at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. During a hearing held via Zoom, prosecutor John C. Bostic argued that Holmes' relationship with Boies Schiller was not that of an attorney and client under the Ninth Circuit's 2010 standard set in United States v. Graf, which laid out multiple prongs that defendants must meet to establish an individual attorney-client privilege in the corporate context. "Here the defendant wants to ignore that standard and rely on case law...

