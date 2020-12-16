Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Theranos CEO, Feds Spar Over Atty-Client Privilege

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and prosecutors fought before a California magistrate judge Wednesday over the standard for deciding whether Holmes had an individual attorney-client relationship with Theranos' counsel at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

During a hearing held via Zoom, prosecutor John C. Bostic argued that Holmes' relationship with Boies Schiller was not that of an attorney and client under the Ninth Circuit's 2010 standard set in United States v. Graf, which laid out multiple prongs that defendants must meet to establish an individual attorney-client privilege in the corporate context.

"Here the defendant wants to ignore that standard and rely on case law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!