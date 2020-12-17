Facing Congress' Ire, Sacklers Deflect Blame For Opioid Crisis

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle ripped members of the Sackler family at a congressional hearing Thursday, with one congressman calling the Purdue Pharma LP owners "evil" for their role in the opioid crisis. David Sackler and his cousin Kathe Sackler expressed remorse but deflected responsibility for the addiction epidemic, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans who became hooked on painkillers such as Purdue's OxyContin. During a three-and-a-half-hour teleconference hearing, lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee tore into the pair, asking blistering questions about $10 billion that was moved from the pharmaceutical company to the family over...

