BREAKING: Texas, Other AGs Launch Second Google Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a new state enforcer suit Wednesday accusing Google of anti-competitive conduct manipulating the advertising market, on top of the U.S. Department of Justice suit his office has already signed onto. "The state of Texas is filing a multistate lawsuit against Google for anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive misrepresentations," Paxton said in a brief video shared on Twitter and Facebook. Paxton offered few details about the suit other than its accusations that Google has "used its monopolistic power to control pricing [and] engage in market collusions to rig auctions." The allegations, Paxton said, are based...

