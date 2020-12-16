Texas, Other States Launch 2nd Google Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a new state enforcer suit Wednesday accusing Google of anti-competitive conduct manipulating the display advertising market, on top of the U.S. Department of Justice suit over search advertising his office has already signed onto. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the new suit against Google is based on the company's manipulation of auctions for ads placed on third-party sites. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Striking out on their own, Paxton and his nine fellow enforcers, all Republicans, are focused not on the ads that accompany Google searches, but on the ads displayed on third-party sites. Nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS