Six Charged In Scheme To Steal Michigan Crash Reports

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Detroit personal injury law firm allegedly teamed up with a chiropractor and an MRI company to steal unreleased police crash reports and solicit victims of car crashes, according to a grand jury indictment Wednesday. Five Detroit businessmen and a New Jersey woman could each face up to 20 years in prison for charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The group allegedly paid each other hundreds of thousands of dollars across six years in a scheme to steal Michigan crash reports and peddle their business to victims of car crashes. Among those charged were lawyers Glenn Franklin and Brent Sitto,...

