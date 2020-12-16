Texas Judges Weigh Kinder Morgan Pipeline Oversight Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday questioned whether landowners and municipalities could revive claims that Kinder Morgan's $2 billion Permian Basin-to-Gulf Coast natural gas pipeline needs more oversight when the pipeline has already been completed in their area. The three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin pressed attorneys for the landowners and governments of Hays County and Kyle, Texas, to explain how reviving their lawsuit against the Texas Railroad Commission, pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC and pipeline owner Permian Highway Pipeline LLC would help prevent a future injury when the pipeline they originally attempted to stop...

