Players Aim To Block Dismissal Of NFL Painkiller Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 2:36 PM EST) -- A group of former football players is pushing back against a bid by the National Football League to throw out a suit alleging it forced them to take painkillers to keep playing, saying their claims aren't blocked by federal labor law because they don't require interpretation of their collective bargaining agreement with the league. In a brief filed Wednesday, the players — led by by 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon — urged the court to deny the NFL's motion to dismiss, saying the theory under which the Ninth Circuit recently revived the suit has nothing...

