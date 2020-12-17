Kessler Topaz To Lead Class In Ideanomics Expo Center Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:31 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday appointed Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP as lead counsel for a proposed class of investors alleging electric vehicle and fintech company Ideanomics misled them when it touted its Chinese expo center using doctored photos. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels ruled that investor Rene Aghajanian is the most appropriate to lead the proposed class of investors who bought Ideanomics stock between March 20 and June 25, 2020. In September, Aghajanian, Gary Sons and Avraham Bitran each claimed to have the greatest financial stake, asking to be named lead plaintiff and seeking the lead counsel role...

