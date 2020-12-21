Privacy And Cybersecurity Developments That Shaped 2020

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- The past year has delivered big changes in the privacy and cybersecurity world, from the COVID-19 pandemic spurring a spike in ransomware attacks to an uptick in data collection questions to voters in California backing changes to enhance the state's landmark privacy law. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to clarify the scope of a pair of decades-old laws regulating autodialers and computer crimes, and the European Union's top court cutt down a popular transatlantic data transfer mechanism in a decision known as Schrems II. "Around the world, the privacy landscape has shifted considerably in the last 12 months, from big...

