Real Estate Rumors: Plymouth, JDS, Deka Immobilien

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT has purchased a portfolio of 28 industrial buildings from real estate investment firm Faropoint for $86 million, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The properties are located in the Memphis metro area, and Faropoint had owned some of the buildings since 2016 and others since 2018, according to the report. JDS Development has purchased two development sites in Miami for $23 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 22,500 square feet of land at 145, 155 and 165 S.W. 12th St. and 10,500 square feet at 191 S.W. 12th St., and the sellers are Choice...

