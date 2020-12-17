EU Clears Google's $2B Fitbit Deal, With Conditions

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:57 AM EST) -- European Union antitrust authorities on Thursday approved Google's planned $2.1 billion purchase of fitness tracking device maker Fitbit on the conditions that the search giant shield Fitbit's user health data from Google's ad business and guarantee competitor access to Fitbit. Google's commitments will last at least 10 years with the possibility that they will be extended for another 10, according to the European Commission's announcement. The commitments are meant to address concerns that Google's control of Fitbit could make it harder for rivals to match the search giant's ad personalization and access Fitbit's app interface. The new deal, which comes with a monitoring trustee,...

