3 Firms Steer $90M New Jersey Construction Loan

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz represented Invictus Real Estate in connection with its $89.5 million loan to Hill Wallack- and Chiesa Shahinian-counseled private equity shop Eastone Equities for a mixed-use project in Harrison, New Jersey, Cole Schotz announced Thursday. The loan from Invictus Real Estate Partners LLC is for Eastone Equities LLC's Harrison Yards development project at 600 and 700 Rodgers Blvd. S. and 600 S. Fifth St. Phase one of the project calls for 205 residential units and 7,670 square feet of commercial space, while phase two will include another 898 residential units, a 200-room hotel and 204,709 square feet of retail space....

