Fed. Circ. Says Theaters Can't Move IP Fight Out Of Texas

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit declined on Thursday to ship infringement litigation out of Judge Rodney Gilstrap's court in Texas, finding that a group of movie theater chains failed to show their patent dispute with Intertrust Technologies Corp. needed to be transferred to the same court as a separate lawsuit involving Dolby in California. The three-judge panel turned down a mandamus petition from Regal Cinemas, AMC and Cinemark to overturn Judge Gilstrap's decision in September that refused to send the case to the Northern District of California, where Intertrust Technologies is currently facing a separate declaratory judgment suit from Dolby Laboratories Inc. over...

