Home Depot To Pay $20.75M Fine Over Lead Paint Practices

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- Home Depot has agreed to pay a $20.75 million penalty to end the federal government's claims that it sent unqualified contractors to hundreds of customers' homes for projects that potentially disturbed lead paint, according to a consent decree filed Thursday. The agreement, lodged in Georgia federal court, also requires The Home Depot Inc. to institute new protocols for training in lead-safe work practices for subcontractors it hires to complete customer projects in homes built prior to the ban on lead paint in 1978. The home improvement retailer didn't admit to any of the allegations in the government's complaint, which was filed...

