NY, Calif. Sue Over EPA Farmworker Protections Rollback

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Five states say in a new lawsuit the Trump administration illegally stripped an essential rule that aimed to protect farmworkers and their families from pesticide poisoning by establishing a do-not-enter zone during chemical applications. New York, California, Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota told a New York federal court Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to provide adequate or factual support for its October decision to roll back a 2015 rule establishing what's called an application exclusion zone. And in doing so, the administration is putting farmworkers, their families and others at risk of illness, the states said. The states asked...

