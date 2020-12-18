New York Dim Sum Chefs Get Collective Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Chefs and kitchen workers can move forward as a conditional collective with claims that the owners of a New York City dim sum restaurant violated federal labor law by not paying minimum wage and overtime, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses granted conditional collective certification to certain workers at Birds of a Feather in a memorandum and order Thursday. But the judge excluded from certification other workers at the restaurant and workers at two other restaurants under the same ownership, saying there was not enough evidence of common wage and hour practices. "Plaintiff alleges in general terms that...

