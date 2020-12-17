NY Court Slashes $14M Verdict In Apartment Collapse Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court on Thursday reduced a $14 million verdict to $5.6 million in a suit seeking to hold a New York City apartment owner liable for injuries a resident suffered when her roof collapsed, saying awards for medical expenses and future pain and suffering were excessive. A five-judge panel said Angelina Register's award for future medical expenses should be trimmed from $7 million to $2.6 million, finding $335,000 for clinical psychologist services and "inflated estimates of the cost of other future medical expenses as testified to at trial" were unsupported by the evidence. Register's $7 million award...

