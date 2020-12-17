US Immigration Agencies Ordered To Fix FOIA Backlog

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ruled Thursday that the Trump administration violated the Freedom of Information Act by not responding in a timely manner to document requests made by a certified class of immigrants, ordering immigration agencies to take several steps to tackle their FOIA request backlogs. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services need to eliminate their FOIA backlogs given their "voluminous record" and ordered the agencies to issue determinations on all A-File requests within 60 days. A-Files contain information about how foreign-born individuals...

